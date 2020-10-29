A 58-year-old inmate at the Fremont Correctional Facility near Cañon City has died, officials said Thursday, amid a widening coronavirus outbreak at the prison.
The man died on Tuesday at the Littleton Adventist Hospital after showing signs of COVID-19 about two weeks earlier, according to Annie Skinner, a state prison spokeswoman. He was initially sent to a hospital near Cañon City before being transferred, she said.
Skinner did not release the man's name, citing "medical privacy laws."
The outbreak at the prison has become the state prison system’s second-largest on record, infecting 356 inmates and 24 workers, data shows.
State officials had warned that numbers could grow amid prisonwide testing was launched after a single inmate tested positive for the virus Oct. 6.
Annie Skinner, a state prison spokeswoman, said the “vast majority” of inmates that have tested positive have been asymptomatic or have had very mild symptoms.
Staff at the facility has been conducting “inmate surveillance testing” to identify and quarantine those who are positive and help mitigate the spread of the virus, Skinner said in a written statement.