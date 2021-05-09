An inmate at the El Paso County jail died early Sunday morning after a medical emergency, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff’s officials said around 12:49 a.m. Sunday a medical emergency was declared in a male housing ward at the county jail when deputies found a male in his cell, unresponsive and not breathing.
Sheriff’s officials began life-saving measures until emergency medical and fire personnel arrived and took over, they said. Those measures were unsuccessful and the inmate died, officials said.
“At this point there is no indication the death is related to COVID-19,” Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Reed said in a department news release.
The Sheriff’s Office will release the inmate’s identity and his cause of death after the Coroner’s Office has concluded an autopsy and notified the inmate’s next of kin, deputies said.