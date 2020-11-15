Old Colorado City crash

A head-on collision early Sunday in Old Colorado City left both drivers trapped inside their vehicles. (Photo courtesy Gazette news partner, KKTV).

Colorado Springs firefighters extricated both drivers involved in a head-on collision early Sunday in the city's westside, Gazette news partner KKTV reports.

Both vehicles were left with significant damage, but the drivers did not have life-threatening injuries, KKTV said.

The crash was reported just as the sun was coming up on West Colorado Avenue, near 8th Street. Police say a westbound Jeep crossed into the eastbound lanes directly in the path of an oncoming pickup truck.

Read more from KKTV here.

