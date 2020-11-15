Colorado Springs firefighters extricated both drivers involved in a head-on collision early Sunday in the city's westside, Gazette news partner KKTV reports.
#ColoradoSpringsFire crews on scene of a confirmed traffic accident with trapped parties. All occupants have been safely extricated and transported to area hospitals. pic.twitter.com/aUol7spSUS— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 15, 2020
Both vehicles were left with significant damage, but the drivers did not have life-threatening injuries, KKTV said.
The crash was reported just as the sun was coming up on West Colorado Avenue, near 8th Street. Police say a westbound Jeep crossed into the eastbound lanes directly in the path of an oncoming pickup truck.
