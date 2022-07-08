One person was rescued near Barr Camp Thursday afternoon, according to an El Paso County Search and Rescue social media post.
The medical team was called out for an injured party on Mountain View Trail and flew them to a hospital. The person's condition is unknown at this time.
No further information has been released.
