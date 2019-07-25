Two people were injured Thursday night in a shooting at Metcalfe Park in Fountain, police said.
About 7:30 p.m., police were called to the park at 704 E. Ohio Ave. on reports of shots being fired. When officers arrived, witnesses said they had seen two men shooting at each other, police said.
The people involved in the shooting apparently had fled.
About an hour later, Fountain police were notified that two gunshot victims had arrived at a hospital. They are believed to have been involved in the shooting at Metcalfe Park, police said.
No arrests have been announced, but police spokeswoman Lisa Schneider said in an email that "there is no threat to the public."
Anyone with information is asked to call the the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.