One man is in custody after two others were shot Tuesday morning in southeast Colorado Springs, according to police.
At about 4 a.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 34000 block of Colony Hills Road, just north of Milton E. Proby Parkway and S. Academy Boulevard.
Both victims were taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. One was hit by a bullet and the other sustained minor injuries from glass and shrapnel, said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black.
Officers said the three men knew each other and were arguing before one of them pulled a gun on the other two. They may have been involved in a crash between a motorcycle and a car prior to the dispute, Black said.