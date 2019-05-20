A man suspected of driving drunk was arrested early Monday after he and another driver collided on Interstate 25, near downtown Colorado Springs.
David Bates, 30, was allegedly driving the wrong way on southbound lanes at about 12:10 a.m. when he collided with a semi truck traveling northbound near the West Uintah Street exit, police said.
Both drivers were taken to a hospital with injuries and both are expected to recover, according to police.
Southbound lanes of the interstate were closed to traffic while the crash was being investigated. Police reopened I-25 at 4 a.m.
Bates is suspected of driving under the influence, police said.