- Police are searching for the person who hit a car full of people while driving a stolen car and then ran from the scene.
The crash happened Saturday night at about 5:30 p.m. Police tell us a small Subaru travelling westbound on Hancock suddenly veered into the eastbound lane and hit a Kia near Astrozon. The intersection is on the southeast side of the city. All four people in the KIA were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries.
The male driver responsible for the crash got out of the Subaru and was picked up by a different car. The suspect then fled the scene north on Astrozon.
Hancock was closed from Astrozon up to Delta for the investigation. Police were not able to provide any additional details on a suspect description or his getaway vehicle.
