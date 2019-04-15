One person was hospitalized with serious injuries in a rollover crash late Sunday on Milton E. Proby Parkway, according to Colorado Springs police.
The driver rolled the car while heading eastbound on the road between South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway just before 6 p.m., then ran off the road into a field, police said.
Gazette news partner KKTV report the driver is a woman whose name has not been released by police. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Lanes of eastbound Milton E. Proby were shut down for about five hours and reopened just before 11 p.m. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
