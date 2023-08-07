An injured hiker was hospitalized after being rescued from a popular park in Colorado Springs Sunday night, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Around 8:30 p.m., crews responded to Pulpit Rock, located north of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, and performed a high-angle rescue for the injured hiker, the department said in a social media post.

A little over an hour later at 9:45 p.m., the department reported the hiker had been brought down to safety. The extent of the hiker's injuries were not reported, but Gazette news partner KKTV said that the woman was able to drive herself to the hospital.