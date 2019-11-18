A man has died from injuries sufferent in an Oct. 1 rollover crash at the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass and Interstate 25 , Colorado Springs police said in a release Monday.

Larry K. Crook, 84 of Pueblo West, died Oct. 11, Colorado Springs Police Lt. James Sokolik said in a release. Creek is the 34th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year.

An investigation is continuing into the crash and no charges have been filed, Sokolik said.

That afternoon, a Nissan Xterra and Ford Mustang were southbound on I-25 near the bypass when they crashed, Sokolik said. While the Mustang spun out, it remained on the road. The Xterra, driven by Crook, rolled onto the right shoulder.

Crook wore a seat belt at the time of the crash, Sokolik said.

