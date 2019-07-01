Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 81F. ENE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.