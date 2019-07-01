Douglas County Search and Rescue
Photo via the Douglas County Search and Rescue Facebook page. 
DOUGLAS COUNTY — Eight people were injured, one critically, after lightning struck near a group of hikers at Devils Head Sunday afternoon.

The Larkspur Fire Department said the group of eight people were hiking near the Devils Head Lookout at the summit around 3 p.m. when the lightning strike occurred.

Ryan Smedra, the incident commander for Jackson 105 Fire Protection District, said the strike hit a rock wall near the hikers, and the blast knocked many of them violently to the ground.

