Crews from multiple fire companies responded to a call regarding an injured hiker stuck on the Pulpit Rock Loop trail, Monday afternoon.
CSFD tweeted about a trail evacuation at around 2 p.m., and reported that the hiker was suffering from 'extremity injuries.'
At around 3 p.m. crews were able to bring the hiker down the trail by stretcher, according to CSFD.
The hiker was reportedly stable at the scene, but has been transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
Stable patient successfully brought down to AMR for transport to local hospital. pic.twitter.com/blgMhG6Vf5— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 6, 2021