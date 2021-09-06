Pulpit Rock

Crews from multiple fire companies responded to a call regarding an injured hiker stuck on the Pulpit Rock Loop trail

 COURTESY Colorado Springs Fire Department

Crews from multiple fire companies responded to a call regarding an injured hiker stuck on the Pulpit Rock Loop trail, Monday afternoon. 

CSFD tweeted about a trail evacuation at around 2 p.m., and reported that the hiker was suffering from 'extremity injuries.' 

At around 3 p.m. crews were able to bring the hiker down the trail by stretcher, according to CSFD.

The hiker was reportedly stable at the scene, but has been transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. 

Load comments