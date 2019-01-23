One person was injured in a shooting near the University Village shopping center late Tuesday, according to police.
Officers could not immediately locate a victim when they arrived at the University Village Apartments in the 5400 block of North Nevada Avenue about 8:45 p.m. According to police, the victim checked into a local hospital about an hour later.
The victim, who has not been identified, was shot once and the injury is not considered life-threatening.
"We were relaxing watching television for the evening and heard multiple shots, probably five or six," a nearby resident told Gazette news partner, KKTV 11 News over the phone. "Within a matter of minutes, we had probably about eight police cruisers here at the property."
Police received several calls indicating five to six rounds were fired and someone may have been shot.
Several people were interviewed by police and evidence of a fired weapon was found. So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is on-going.