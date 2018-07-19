Street striping along North Cascade Avenue in Colorado Springs' historic Old North End received the green light Wednesday with the lifting of a temporary injunction obtained by residents opposing traffic changes.
Kathleen Krager, city traffic engineer, announced in January that the city wants to lower speed limits on some streets, narrow others, install bike lanes and eliminate crosswalks for Colorado College students.
Krager’s proposals were supported, but also harshly criticized by others in the area. Half a dozen Old North End residents were granted an injunction in May by an El Paso County District Court judge, halting the restriping of Cascade Avenue to narrow it from two lanes in each direction to one. None of the rest of the work in the residential area was affected by the order.
“The judge ruled there was no need for a permanent injunction,” Krager said Thursday. “There is no stay on the rest of the work either. I can start at any time.”
The judge’s decision came as a surprise and a disappointment, said Skip Morgan, a Cascade Avenue homeowner and one of the attorneys representing the six residents who challenged the city’s plans.
“We thought we had a very, very strong case and apparently initially so did the judge,” Morgan said.
Morgan said he expects to see paint trucks along Cascade Avenue “any day.”
Morgan’s team has more than a month to file a notice of appeal, which could bring the case before the Colorado Court of Appeals, but he said it’s undecided if they’ll continue the court fight.
Speed limits on Nevada, Wahsatch and Cascade avenues and Weber, Uintah and Fontanero streets have already been dropped from 35 mph to 30 mph. Bike lanes are also planned for stretches of Cascade Avenue and Weber and Fontanero streets.