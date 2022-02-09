Manitou Springs has dropped its indoor face mask mandate after City Council unanimously approved the move Tuesday, city officials said in a news release.
The council's order means no face coverings are required within all public indoor places, the city said.
But the city said the decision to require face masks continues at local businesses, adding that it strongly urges the public "to respect their rules and guidelines."
In the news release, the city also encourages residents and visitors to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
In August, Manitou Springs reinstated the face mask mandate after an increase in COVID cases.