An Indian citizen who worked at a Colorado Springs hotel also ran cash for phone scammers disguised as tech support agents, who called elderly people and tricked them into turning over their bank account information or sending money, according to federal prosecutors.

Under a plea agreement, Safder Iqbal,28, was sentenced to five years in federal prison for his involvement in scams from 2011 through November 2018, the Department of Justice in Denver said Friday. Iqbal was also ordered to pay $377,889.35 in restitution to the victims.

“Stealing from the elderly and vulnerable is a crime that can threaten the victim’s ability to pay their most basic living expenses,” Colorado U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said in a statement. “Prison is an appropriate place for those like this defendant who come to this country for no other reason than to scam people.”

Iqbal, who came to the United States in April, 2018 to work at a hotel in Colorado Springs through a J-1 visa internship program, used a variety of schemes to trick victims in providing their bank account information, court records show. He often worked with India-based call center agents who claimed they could provide tech support.

According to court documents:

As part of a "refund scheme" in June 2018, a caller told an elderly woman she had bought a computer security service for $499 and that the service company had inadvertently sent her a refund for $4,999. At the time of the call, the schemer gained remote access to her computer to access her account.

The woman was instructed to send $6,000 in cash by mail to Iqbal's Colorado Springs address because the $7,000 worth of gift cards she bought and delivered to scammers as part of the scheme were invalid. The woman also sent him $2,000 through Western Union.

In total, the woman gave Iqbal and his fellow schemers about $21,300, of which $5,000 was returned by her bank, according to court documents.

Another victim lost about $50,000 through gift cards and money transfers, court documents stated.

When picking up money sent by his victims, Iqbal often falsely identified himself to bank employees. In June 2018, he lied and told an assistant manager at 1st Bank that a victim was his friend helping him buy a Ford Mustang. When the assistant manager accused Iqbal of fraud, he said the person sending the money was "confused" and that her husband was "just getting into her head."

In August 2018, he told a Western Union clerk, working inside a Colorado Springs grocery store, that he was picking up a money order from his uncle who was helping pay rent.

Following his prison sentence, Iqbal will be on supervised release for three years, court records show.