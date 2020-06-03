Independence Pass has officially reopened again for the summer season.
The gates to Highway 82 over Independence Pass reopened to vehicles for the first time this season on June 1. The traditional reopening date for the 12,095-foot mountain pass, which typically lands on the Thursday before Memorial Day, was delayed by the COVID-19 crisis.
Independence Pass is situated between Aspen and Twin Lakes, bordering Pitkin and Lake counties. The iconic 32-mile route is ideal for mountain bikers. It’s also considered the fourth highest paved road in the state.
Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park has announced that it will be reopening for the season on June 4. Reservations are required to drive the scenic route, with the park’s new timed entry system rolling out on the same day. Trail Ridge Road typically opens for the season in early May.
Most of Rocky Mountain National Park has been closed to visitors since March 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the park started a phased reopening on May 27, many areas remain closed. According to park officials, the Alpine Visitor Center is not expected to reopen until the end of June. The Trail Ridge Store will tentatively open to visitors on June 15.
The park is also urging Trail Ridge Road visitors to be prepared for icy conditions due to melting snow on the road and the potential for freezing temperatures.
Check CDOT’s Facebook, Twitter (@coloradodot) or cotrip.org for closures and delays on highways and roads across Colorado.