Independence Pass has officially reopened again for the summer season.
The gates to Highway 82 over Independence Pass reopened to vehicles for the first time this season on June 1. The traditional reopening date for the 12,095-foot mountain pass, which typically lands on the Thursday before Memorial Day, was delayed by the COVID-19 crisis.
Independence Pass is situated between Aspen and Twin Lakes, bordering Pitkin and Lake counties. The iconic 32-mile route is ideal for mountain bikers. It’s also considered the fourth highest paved road in the state.
