Crews with Colorado Department of Transportation have been working hard to clear Independence Pass for summer travelers.
They were able to open the gates on Friday, but officials are warning drivers that some snow and debris from this winter's avalanches remain on the road.
"Because of all the remaining snow and avalanche debris motorists are reminded to take it slow, be aware and enjoy the beauty of this scenic highway." the agency said on its Facebook page.
The pass typically opens the Thursday before Memorial Day weekend and closes in early November. Like many mountain passes throughout Colorado, Independence Pass opened later than usual because of damaged guard rails and 40 feet of snow that covered some parts of the road.
The pass is part of Highway 82, connecting Twin Lakes and Aspen with a summit of more than 12,000 feet.
This year's opening is one of the latest since 2008, when the pass didn't open until June 5 because of heavy snowfall that winter.