The COVID-19 pandemic could delay the traditional summer reopening of Independence Pass near Aspen, Colorado.

The iconic 12,095-foot mountain pass almost always reopens the Thursday before Memorial Day, but this summer tradition may look a little different amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Scheduled to reopen on May 21 this year, there’s a chance that this date gets pushed back.

Independence Pass, part of Highway 82, connects Aspen to Twin Lakes. It’s a tw0-lane road, notorious for its steep drop-offs and lack of guardrails. It typically closes for the winter around the first week of November due to weather making travel dangerous.

The Aspen Times reports that the Colorado Department of Transportation is waiting on an approval date from the surrounding mountain counties, including Pitkin and Lake, before they can reopen.

As parts of the state move into the “safer-at-home” phase, Pitkin and Lake Counties have issued public health orders requesting non-county visitors, including second-homeowners, to refrain from visiting. Lodging and short-term rentals are expected to remain closed through at least May 31. Both mountain counties are also asking residents to wear face coverings or masks in public settings where social distancing of six feet cannot be maintained.

All of these on going restrictions and concern about promoting tourism could prolong approval.

Meanwhile, outdoor enthusiasts are wondering when national parks and other public lands will reopen across the state.

Check CDOT’s Facebook, Twitter (@coloradodot) or cotrip.org for closures and delays on highways and roads across Colorado.