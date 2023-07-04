Fireworks might grab most of the headlines on the Fourth of July, but some Pikes Peak region residents say they don't take the nation's freedom for granted on a holiday that's just as well known as Independence Day.

At the National Museum of World War II Aviation in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Army veteran Roger Carlos made his first visit to see some of the venue's 29 fully restored, flying aircraft, along with more than 2,000 artifacts and dozens of exhibits and displays.

Wearing an Army ball cap and a God Bless America T-shirt emblazoned with a U.S. flag, bald eagle and wolf, Carlos escorted his 4-year-old granddaughter, Scarlett, through the museum's impressive exhibits.

"I wanted to bring her to this exciting display for Independence Day, Fourth of July," said Carlos, who lives in northeast Colorado Springs. "I served in the Army for almost 22 years. It's a very special place."

Special, Carlos said, because it was a reminder of his father who served in the military during World War II and other family members who also served.

"For me," he said of the museum, "this represents our great nation and to honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice."

The museum, on Colorado Springs' southeast side and not far from the city's airport, hosted hundreds of visitors Tuesday during a daylong event that was one of dozens taking place around the Pikes Peak region in celebration of July Fourth and to honor the nation's independence.

As part of the day, the aviation museum displayed about a half-dozen of its aircraft on a ramp outside its building to allow visitors to get an up-close view of their cockpits and to take photos. The museum also displayed and provided rides on some of its vintage vehicles, including a half-track, crash truck and Jeeps.

Ron and Erin Sandvik of the Hanover area in unincorporated El Paso County brought grandson Jackson, who's about to turn 3 and enthusiastically showed off a toy airplane he carried with him during the family's visit to the museum.

"My grandson loves airplanes, and so we thought we'd beat the heat and come out and see them," Erin said. "Plus, the Fourth of July, it's kind of a somber holiday for me because my dad was in the Navy and we have a lot of family that was military. So it's kind of important that I keep talking about those things with our grandson."

The museum, which opened in 2012, documents the role that military aviation played in the nation's emergence as a world power during World War II and tells the story of technological advancements the United States made during the conflict, according to its website.

Museum president and CEO Bill Klaers was on hand Tuesday to greet visitors — after a short flight Tuesday morning. He flew a North American, B-25 Mitchell bomber, built in 1944, from the museum to Castle Rock, Sedalia and then hovered over Monument's packed Fourth of July parade north of Colorado Springs before returning.

"It's the history," Klaers said of the museum. "This is what made America. If you look at the way that the Industrial Revolution started, it started during World War II. There was a need for it and it had to get us to where we are today."

While the museum is a homage to the role that World War II aviation played in the nation's advancement, Klaers also hopes it's a year-round inspiration to today's youth.

"They don't teach a lot of this in history and it's a shame because it was the biggest move in the United States to make us into the country we are," he said. "The big thing with us is to get kids out there, get them inspired. ... They get to see everything. They get to feel it and touch it. If you walk through the museum, the one thing you'll note is nothing's roped off. We want people to get up and close to it. We want kids to get excited."

Rock Ledge Ranch

Other events and activities in the Pikes Peak region provided opportunities for residents and area visitors to embrace the day.

For Carlos Garcia, of La Vernia, Texas, the Independence Day holiday, and an annual trip to Colorado and the Springs’ Rock Ledge Ranch, always have been about celebrating unity, with family.

“This is always one of our main events during the Fourth of July weekend,” Garcia said Tuesday afternoon, as he and the nine members of his family able to make the trip watched a broom-making demonstration (and escaped the storm) under a lean-to at the 230-acre historic site on the city’s west side.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

When his children were small, Garcia began bringing them to the historic ranch and living history museum next to Garden of the Gods Park, where period-garbed volunteers recreate life in the Pikes Peak region from 1775 to 1910.

Now, those kids are bringing the next generation.

“This is our family time,” Garcia said, as he watched his grandchildren — Laurel, 6, and Grant Frenzel, 4 — marvel over the rustic broom-making device at the center of the space. “Because of all the festivities here at the ranch, the kids just really enjoy it, and it’s a good family atmosphere.”

A perfect family tradition, to celebrate a national one, he said.

What better way to mark America’s birthday — or, at least, its birthday afternoon — than at a place created to celebrate American roots in a hands-on kind of way, said Colorado Springs history teacher Bruce Casson. He’s attended the Rock Ledge Ranch “Family Fourth” every year for decades, not only because he lives a few minutes away.

He was there again Tuesday, with his wife, Pam, and daughter, Anna. “It’s geeking out on history, for me … like you’re stepping out of Colorado Springs, the city now, and into Colorado Springs then, as it was in the 1800s,” Casson said. “What I love is the authenticity of it, and how every detail is created to replicate what it’s like in the 1870s.”

Falcon pancakes

Another Fourth of July tradition took place Tuesday morning in unincorporated Falcon, northeast of Colorado Springs, where BSA Troop 149 held its 20th annual all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at the Falcon Fire Protection District's station No. 1.

The event — $6 for adults and $4 for kids age 5 and older — serves as a troop fundraiser, as well as a gathering spot for friends and neighbors.

Even the COVID-19 pandemic year didn't stop the breakfast in 2020, when Troop 149 offered individual servings of food in Styrofoam containers via a drive-thru, said Scoutmaster Darrell Gull.

"We have not missed a year in 20 years," he said.

Tuesday's breakfast featured scouts taking orders and delivering food to tables, while adults cooked up pancakes, eggs, sausages and bacon.

Celina McAlpine, who has three grown sons who were scouts in the Falcon area, brought Lucas, her standard poodle to breakfast. She wore an American flag tank top as she ate; the Fourth of July, she said, is very important to her.

"I'm very patriotic, and I love this country," McAlpine said. "This is a wonderful country. I'm proud to be an American. I served the country in the U.S. Army. Two of my boys have served in the Army. My daughter-in-law's in the Army. My father was in the Army."

Husband-and-wife Troy and Maria Hutchison and their adult son, Sterling, also enjoyed Tuesday's breakfast; Troy helped out with food preparation, while Maria and Sterling sat at a nearby table and enjoyed breakfast.

Maria said she wanted to support the scouts, but also was there to celebrate the nation's independence.

"Freedom," she said when asked what's important about the holiday. "We have the right to speak, to not be afraid to hide. We live in a free country. That is very important."

Changing celebrations