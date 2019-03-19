Candidates in Colorado Springs’ race for three at-large seats on the City Council will speak at a Wednesday afternoon forum, a gathering intended to be accessible to everyone regardless of special needs.
The Independence Center, an advocate for people with disabilities in El Paso, Teller and other counties, will host the forum between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., said spokeswoman Amber Carlton.
“Our space is fully accessible, and we will also be providing an (American Sign Language) interpreter and a hearing loop system,” Carlton said in a release. “And we can accommodate almost any type of disability.”
The forum fits with the Independence Center’s mission to provide resources to empower people to advocate for themselves within the community, Carlton said.
Because of the prospective audience, questions posed to the candidates and their answers will likely be unique from those heard in other candidate forums, Carlton said.
The event will be held at 729 South Tejon St., and is free and open to the public, Carlton said.
Eleven candidates are vying for the three open council seats in the April 2 municipal election. They are incumbent at-large Councilmen Tom Strand and Bill Murray; Regina English; Army veteran Tony Gioia, a former El Paso County planning commissioner; former state Rep. Gordon Klingenschmitt; Terry Martinez, former principal at Will Rogers Elementary School; Athena Roe; former at-large Councilman Val Snider, who served from 2011-15; Army veteran Dennis Spiker; Randy Tuck; and former Secretary of State Wayne Williams.