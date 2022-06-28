In Tuesday's primary election two sitting El Paso County commissioners appeared poised to earn the Republican party's nomination to represent districts 1 and 5, according to unofficial results from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

Unofficial returns show District 1 incumbent Holly Williams was ahead of challenger and political newcomer Lindsay Moore, earning 13,780 votes to Moore's 7,699. Moore is a military wife who in 2021 ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Academy District 20 school board.

In District 5, incumbent Cami Bremer earned 8,083 votes compared to the 3,498 votes earned by another political newcomer, Marine Corps veteran David Winney.

In November, Williams is poised to face Democrat Ryan Lucas, and Bremer will compete with Democrat John Jarrell as both women eye a second term. In heavily Republican El Paso County it's likely Williams and Bremer will take office and join three other sitting Republican commissioners on the board, which sets and administers countywide policy within the bounds of Colorado law.

The new board will be tasked with navigating the county's continuing massive growth, challenges with housing and water availability, upgrading transportation infrastructure and continuing local response to the ongoing global pandemic, among others.

Williams and Bremer both ran their campaigns on experience.

Williams said Tuesday from a watch party held at Boot Barn Hall — attended by several other establishment Republicans running for various races, including Bremer — she looked forward to continuing the board's efforts to upgrade local roads, identifying ways to save residents money and advocating for "common sense" policies at the state Legislature.

"I want to really be a presence in my district and I will continue to work hard for residents and to make the county better," Williams said.

County Commissioner Stan VanDerWerf: “It looks like a clean sweep for common sense Republicans!” @csgazette pic.twitter.com/xewZYhLLkL — O'Dell Isaac (@IketheScribe) June 29, 2022

Bremer told The Gazette she was "honored and grateful to have the opportunity to continue serving El Paso County residents as commissioner."

Williams and Bremer were part of a slate of established Republicans running for various local offices. Many of their GOP challengers billed themselves as anti-establishment Republicans.

Moore, who did not immediately return The Gazette's request for comment Tuesday night, has openly criticized the county as "seeming more like a family business" than a government.

Winney also did not immediately return the newspaper's request for comment.

"I hope this really shows that sometimes experience does count," Williams said. "Voters are quite smart and can be quite discerning when it comes to choosing their candidates."

Bremer said she felt Tuesday's results indicated voters and residents "don't want divisiveness."

"They want practical and reasonable decision-makers with basic conservative values who are willing to get good things done by being pragmatic and reasonable," Bremer said.

The Gazette's Zachary Dupont contributed to this report.