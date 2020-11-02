Rep. Terri Carver, a Republican vying for her fourth term in House District 20, garnered an early lead Tuesday evening, but hadn't declared victory against her Democratic challenger Meg Fossinger.
The vote totals as of 8:30 p.m. stood at 21,985 vs. 15,062, with Carver capturing 58% of the vote and Fossinger collecting 40%. A Libertarian, Judy Darcy, received 931 votes, or about 2%.
"I am heartened by the returns so far, and although there’s a number of votes still to be counted and reflected in the total, I’m hopeful," said Carver, who pledged to make COVID-19 relief a priority for the next two years if re-elected, particularly for small businesses.
Fossinger said the race wasn't quite over, given that votes in key precincts hadn't yet been counted.
"I think it is wonderful to see how many people showed up to vote. We have made significant progress in this district, and I’m really proud of that," Fossinger said. "I’m also really proud of the race that every candidate has put on ... We have remained positive and focused on what each of us brings to the table."
House District 20 spans El Paso County’s western foothills, from Palmer Lake to southwest Colorado Springs, including Ute Pass.
Carver, a retired Air Force Reserve colonel who served as a military lawyer, took office in 2014.
Her work has been recognized by the National Foundation of Women Legislators, the Colorado Springs Military Spouse Coalition and the Colorado Fraternal Order of Police. She also won acclaim for a new law allowing for online notary certifications, assisting real-estate transactions during the pandemic.
Fossinger, a longtime social worker and Colorado Springs native, sought to expand access to social safety-net programs by reducing barriers and cutting down on bureaucracy.
“My focus is really on serving the most vulnerable in society and making sure that our government is actually working for us as a people and meeting our needs,” she said in the runup to Tuesday's election.
Improving housing access through public-private partnerships is among her goals, Fossinger said.
Darcy, outreach director of the El Paso County Libertarian party, previously ran in 2016, pledging to increase individual liberty by reducing the size of the government.