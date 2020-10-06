A Republican vying for her fourth term representing state House District 20 faces challenges by two women who say it’s time for a fresh approach.
Rep. Terri Carver is running against Democrat Meg Fossinger and Libertarian Judith Darcy. House District 20 spans El Paso County's western foothills, from Palmer Lake to southwest Colorado Springs, including Ute Pass.
Carver, a retired Air Force Reserve colonel who served as a military lawyer , took office in 2014. Her website touts a focus on transportation and protecting crime victims and seniors. In an interview, she cited her support for bills providing help to businesses and workers hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
“My priorities upon reelection are going to be COVID recovery, especially for our small businesses,” she said.
Her work has been recognized by the National Federation of Women Legislators, the Colorado Springs Military Spouse Coalition and the Colorado Fraternal Order of Police. She also won acclaim for a new law allowing for online notary certifications, which she called “critical” to real-estate transactions during the pandemic.
Fossinger, a longtime social worker and Colorado Springs native, seeks to expand access to social safety-net programs by reducing barriers and cutting down on bureaucracy.
“My focus is really on serving the most vulnerable in society and making sure that our government is actually working for us as a people and meeting our needs,” she said.
Improving housing access through public-private partnerships is among her goals, she said.
She volunteered with the American Red Cross during the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires, and at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, where she enjoys introducing children to the importance of conservation.
If elected, she pledged to take an evidence-based approach to problems and to listen to her constituents to gauge their needs.
“My experience does not match the experience of everybody, and the ability to listen and recognize that, I think, is crucial.”
Darcy, outreach director of the El Paso County Libertarian party, previously ran in 2016, pledging to increase individual liberty by reducing the size of the government.
“Most things government tries to do for the people by creating mandates (force) only serve to make things worse for the people and better for the corporations that fund campaigns,” she said on her campaign’s Facebook page.
Darcy also took aim at Gov. Jared Polis’ COVID-19 restrictions, saying that small businesses are “struggling to survive” as a result.