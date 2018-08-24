Lou Ferrigno, a retired professional bodybuilder known for playing the title role in "The Incredible Hulk," visited wounded Colorado Springs police officer Cem Duzel in the hospital Friday morning.
"This man is my inspiration today and I’m proud to have spent some time with him!" Ferrigno tweeted, posting a photo of himself with the officer.
Ferrigno, who is in town for Colorado Springs Comic Con this weekend, also stopped by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.
Duzel, 30, who was wounded in a gunbattle Aug. 2, was moved out of the intensive care unit Monday, police said.
He remains in serious condition, though, at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, police Lt. Howard Black said Tuesday.
The five-year police veteran was shot in the head when he encountered an armed man east of the Olympic Training Center.
Karrar Al Khammasi, 31, an Iraqi refugee who avoided deportation despite a criminal history, is being held in El Paso County jail on a $1 million bond on suspicion of multiple crimes, including attempted murder of a police officer, weapon possession by a previous offender and menacing, all felonies.
Khammasi also was wounded.