There will be increased security at a Colorado Springs middle school Monday due to a potential school threat.
The principal of Sabin Middle School said in a letter to parents Monday morning that the threat was not believed to be credible, but that district security and police were continuing to investigate.
The possible threat was mentioned on social media. District 11 was notified Sunday night.
"It is very important we all work together to stress to our students the importance of social media safety. Please talk with your child and let them know to report anything they feel is inappropriate. Also, help them understand the consequences of making a false threat," Principal Jared Welch wrote in the letter to parents.