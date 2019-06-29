Chances of showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase this weekend in the Pikes Peak region as temperatures steadily drop, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted highs of 91 degrees Saturday, 87 degrees Sunday and 82 degrees Monday.
Saturday has a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. that decreases to a 30 percent chance at night, mainly before 9 p.m., the weather service said. Skies are otherwise expected to be sunny.
Sunday has a 70 percent chance of showers "and possibly a thunderstorm" in the afternoon that decreases to a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms at night, the weather service said. Skies are otherwise expected to be mostly sunny.
Monday has a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning that increases to a 70 percent chance after noon, with otherwise partly sunny skies. At night, the chance decreases to 50 percent.
"Cooler weather settles in next week, as temperatures will drop back about 10 degrees or so," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Plus, storm chances start to ramp up on Monday and will continue through Wednesday.
"As of now, the Fourth of July looks dry for most with highs in the 80s and 90s. The Pikes Peak region could get a storm or two, but early indications show it will be far from a wash out."