El Paso County sheriff’s officials were scratching their heads over the origins of the traffic monitor that caused a bomb scare Monday at a Cimarron Hills intersection.
Then, they got a call from traffic engineering consultant Herb Pooler.
Just hours before a regional bomb squad was summoned to investigate a report of a “suspicious package” near Meadowbrook Parkway and Marksheffel Road, Pooler’s staff had chained the detector to a railing north of the intersection as part of a county-sponsored redesign project.
He was shocked when an employee later called him after reading online about the investigation, which shut down the intersection for nearly two hours.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jackie Kirby told The Gazette on Monday that the device didn’t belong to the city, the county, or the state Department of Transportation. She also said that the device was found at a different intersection nearby, Dewhirst Drive and Meadowbrook Parkway.
“We didn’t see anything criminal, so there was really no investigation,” Kirby said. “We put it in evidence for safekeeping.”
By early Wednesday afternoon, Pooler had claimed the device.
Kirby provided The Gazette with a contact for WSP Engineering, the county’s contractor on the project, later elaborating that the device had been placed by a subcontractor working for the firm.
WSP recruited Pooler’s traffic counting service to measure traffic volume data that will be used to determine what kind of improvements might be needed at the intersection, said WSP Traffic Engineer Eric Lundberg.
Pooler said he contacted the Colorado State Patrol and Sheriff’s Office when they started collecting data at the intersection last week.
His employees initially placed a different traffic counter at the intersection — a small tube that runs across the roadway and is triggered when cars drive over it. But, within several days, heavy traffic on the road had dislodged the tube, and they installed the new device on Monday.
The device senses passing vehicles with microwave radar technology, which is commonly used to count traffic. The detector, along with a battery, is inside a black case that’s unlabeled to deter tampering, Pooler said.
Pooler, who’s worked as a traffic engineering consultant for more than 20 years, estimates he’s used the same model to monitor traffic on 15 to 20 other projects on local roads and highways across the state. He’s never had any issues, he said.
The manufacturer of the monitor, Pennsylvania-based JAMAR Technologies, markets it as inconspicuous, Pooler said.
He plans to contact the tech company to see if the product has ever caused unwarranted alarm elsewhere in the country.
“Unfortunately, I guess it’s just the product of the times,” he said.