Following the first day of summer in Colorado, a snow storm is pushing its way across the Rocky Mountains and is already impacting weekend travel in the high country.
Mount Evans Highway and Trail Ridge Road are closed Saturday, according to officials.
Mount Evans Highway (State Highway 5) will remain closed through the weekend due to additional snowfall and adverse road and weather conditions. Crews will begin plowing the road again Monday morning, and we will keep you updated once the highway is opened up again. pic.twitter.com/CXuZApugkf— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) June 22, 2019
Mount Evans Highway will be closed through the weekend and crews with Colorado Department of Transportation will begin plowing the road on Monday. It isn't clear when the road will be open again as more snow is expected to accumulate overnight.
Trail Ridge Road through Rocky Mountain National Park closed Friday - the first day of summer - because of snow drifts and icy conditions. The road remains closed Saturday between Rainbow Curve on the east side and the Colorado River trail head on the west side. As of 6 a.m., nearly 5 inches of snow has been reported to the National Weather Service's storm report map. Officials are not promising that the road will reopen Sunday as more snowfall is expected.
Up to 13.3 inches of snow fell overnight in mountainous areas west of Fort Collins, the service's map shows. Steamboat Ski Resort got nearly 20 inches of snow overnight, according to the resort's snow stake.
A winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service in Denver reports that an additional 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected in the mountains in Summit County, the Mosquito Range and the Indian Peaks through early Sunday.
Road conditions are likely to be slippery and snow-covered on Berthoud Pass, Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel, and on Hoosier Pass near Breckenridge, the advisory reports.
"People who are going to be spending time in the Colorado high country this weekend should be adequately prepared for the winter-like conditions that they will face," meteorologists said in the advisory.
Click here for road conditions statewide from Colorado Department of Transportation.
Although Saturday started with sunshine in Colorado Springs, the "unseasonably strong storm" is pushing over the Rocky Mountains and headed for the Pikes Peak region, meteorologists say. A hazardous weather outlook issued by the weather service in Pueblo reports severe thunderstorms are likely Saturday afternoon over the plains, east of the Interstate 25 corridor.
As of noon, the Pikes Peak Highway is open, but views are limited due to foggy conditions.
The high will be near 67 degrees in Colorado Springs with an 80% chance of afternoon showers and storms, the service's forecast shows. Overnight storms will keep temperatures lower on Sunday with a high near 61 degrees. The chance for storms Sunday is 40%, according to the forecast.
The weather is forecast to warm up next week with temperatures climbing back to the high 70s Monday through midweek, then daily highs are expected to jump to near 90 degrees Friday.