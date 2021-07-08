The Colorado Bar Association is getting a new leader this summer after over a year of remote work due to the pandemic.
Joi Kush, a Colorado Springs native and a partner with central Colorado Springs’ Johnson Kush, P.C., will take over the office of the president of the association in July. Her term is for the 2021-2022 year.
In her new role, Kush said she will focus on bringing aspects of the pandemic — like remote meetings over Zoom — into post-pandemic work life.
“Never before have we been more connected. Not only has remote court proceedings enhanced access to justice by making it easier for litigants to appear in court, but it has given many parent lawyers a flexible workday,” she said. “Of course, there are negatives as well; however, this new remote world has opened up new possibilities.”
On Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis signaled the end of the COVID-19 crisis in Colorado by lifting the March 11, 2020 emergency health order that started statewide pandemic mitigation efforts.
Kush studied law at the Albany Law School of Union University, graduating in 2010, and has been involved with the Colorado Bar Association for nearly ten years.
According to a press release from the bar association, that’s included leadership training, which she completed in 2016, and involvement with the association’s Executive Council representing young lawyers in 2019.
Kush said she looks forward to meeting with lawyers in person this year, and hopes to create a home for lawyers as they begin to emerge from pandemic life.