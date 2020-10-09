A wildfire burning south of the Manitou Incline, believed to have been started deliberately, was held in check overnight by more than two dozen firefighters, the fire's spokeswoman said Friday.
The size of the Incline fire had been estimated at 3-5 acres Thursday, but officials lowered that to 1 acre on Friday.
Although fire officials gave no update on the progress being made to contain the blaze, pre-evacuation orders for the 500-600 blocks of Ruxton Avenue and Fairview Avenue were lifted Friday evening.
Throughout the day, rumors spread among Manitou Springs residents that the fire had been extinguished because no smoke was visible. However, Dawn Sanchez, Forest Service spokeswoman for the Incline fire, said that wasn't the case.
The fire brought back memories of the more than 18,000-acre Waldo Canyon fire in 2012 that burned up to the edge of Manitou, but did its damage in Mountain Shadows, where scores of homes were destroyed.
“We packed a few things, just in case, and we’re keeping an eye out,” said Alfredo Duran. “But we’re not too worried yet.”
Brian Churchill, Manitou Springs’ police chief, praised the Fire Department’s quick response to the initial call.
“I’ve been very impressed with the resourcefulness and professionalism they’ve shown,” Churchill said. “They got on top of the fire right away.”
Early Friday, a crew of 35 firefighters hiked up half a mile from the Manitou Springs Incline trailhead to the fire to relieve night crews who had been working to reinforce fire lines and mop up hot spots.
The Incline and Barr Trail were closed, although some hikers still wandered up the road attempting to access the trails Friday morning.
The cause of the fire hasn't been released but arson is suspected, said Churchill.
A call came into the communications center about 4:46 p.m. Thursday to report a man yelling "Burn the forest down" near the Barr Trail, said Alex Trefry, a spokesman for the city of Manitou Springs. About 30 minutes later, smoke was visible.