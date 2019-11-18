Following a dry Monday and Tuesday, another storm cycle will be moving into Colorado with big snowfall potential.
According to Joel Gratz of OpenSnow, 12 to 24 inches will likely drop in Colorado’s southern mountains from Tuesday night through Friday, with other parts of the state looking at 4 to 10 inches.
Ski resorts looking at the most snowfall over the next five days include Wolf Creek (20 inches), Purgatory (18), Silverton (16), Telluride (13) and Monarch (12″). See the full in-depth OpenSnow report here for your best chance at finding the perfect powder day.
The National Weather Service has issued a “Special Weather Statement” about the incoming snow, predicting up to two feet in the southwest San Juan Mountains by Thursday morning. According to their report, the heavy snowfall will likely be limited to spots above 9,000 feet of elevation.
Six to 8 inches are predicted in the northeast and north-central high country, as well.