It’s been a weekend to remember for powder hounds across Colorado.
But travel to the ski slopes might’ve been memorable for not-so fun reasons, as whiteout conditions forced high country passes to close, including Interstate 70.
The Colorado Department of Transportation shut down eastbound lanes at Vail and Silverthorne late Saturday afternoon and into the evening due to poor driving conditions. Avalanche control was causing delays through the corridor early Sunday. And U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass was closed in both directions as well on the morning, a day after snow prevented travel there for several hours.
But those braving the roads were rewarded with upwards of 2 feet of new snow at many ski areas. And OpenSnow, the sport’s go-to meteorology source, forecasted accumulation to continue through Sunday, with the southern mountains seeing the most, between 4 to 8 inches.
For those embarking to the back country, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center cautioned in a social media post: "Dangerous avalanche conditions remain. ... many slopes are primed and waiting for a human-powered trigger." Across all ranges, the center deemed danger "considerable."
As the storm makes its way to Front Range metros Sunday, here’s a look at notable totals across ski areas the past three days, according to OpenSnow tracking:
Breckenridge: 37 inches
Monarch: 29
Cooper, Vail: 28
Loveland, Winter Park: 27
Arapahoe Basin, Copper: 24
Keystone: 23
Beaver Creek: 22
Crested Butte: 21
Aspen Highlands, Eldora, Snowmass, Steamboat: 19
Aspen Mountain: 17
Wolf Creek: 13