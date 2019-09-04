Spinney Mountain State Park is closed to the public until further notice due to severe weather that swept through on Tuesday evening.
Wild weather consisting of 16 inches of hail and flash flooding has resulted in severe road damage and debris flows in parts of Eleven Mile State Park, Spinney Mountain State Park and Charlie Meyers State Wildlife Area near Lake George.
According to a Facebook post from Eleven Mile State Park, Charlie Meyers, Spinney after the north boat ramp, and the south side of Eleven Mile from Highway 24 was left inaccessible on Tuesday, due to extensive flooding and road damage. County Road 92 from Stoll Mountain to Spinney SWA and many surrounding roads were also closed for sometime following Tuesday’s storm. Dream Stream reopened Wednesday afternoon.
Crews are on-site assessing the damages and determining what repairs will be necessary. There is no estimated time for Spinney Mountain State Park to re-open. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution due to road damages and debris in the area.
Located in Lake George, Spinney Mountain State Park is a popular fishing spot among anglers. There are 41 state parks in Colorado.
