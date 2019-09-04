Park County’s Spinney Mountain State Park is closed to the public indefinitely after a night of wild weather Tuesday.
Sixteen inches of hail fell and flash flooding caused severe road damage and debris flows in parts of Eleven Mile State Park, Spinney Mountain State Park and Charlie Meyers State Wildlife Area near Lake George.
According to a Facebook post from Eleven Mile State Park, the wildlife area, Spinney beyond the north boat ramp, and the south side of Eleven Mile from Highway 24 was left inaccessible on Tuesday, due to extensive flooding and road damage.
County Road 92 from Stoll Mountain to Spinney and many surrounding roads were also closed following Tuesday’s storm. Dream Stream reopened Wednesday afternoon.
Crews are on-site assessing the damage and determining what repairs will be necessary. There is no estimated time for Spinney Mountain State Park to reopen. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution due to road damage and debris in the area.
Located in Lake George, Spinney Mountain State Park is a popular fishing spot. There are 41 state parks in Colorado.
