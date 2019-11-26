Two or more feet of snow were dumped across parts of Colorado on Monday into Tuesday. Here are snow totals for the past 24 hours, as of 8:30 a.m.:
Monument: 13 inches
Black Forest: 10.5 inches
Falcon: 9 inches
Woodland Park: 8.5 inches
Air Force Academy: 6-9.2 inches
Northwest Colorado Springs: 6.4 inches
Southwest Colorado Springs: 6.2 inches
North Colorado Springs: 5 inches
Peterson Air Force Base: 4.4-8 inches
Security: 3.9 inches
Statewide:
Estes Park: 31.7 inches
Meeker Park: 24 inches
Lyons: 23 inches
Boulder: 20.5 inches
Kittredge: 17 inches
Elizabeth: 16 inches
Loveland: 14.5 inches
Fort Collins: 14 inches
Westminster: 10.3 inches
Denver (near Denver International Airport): 7 inches
