Ron Housman, groundskeeper with Colorado College, clears snow on sidewalks in Colorado Springs on Friday. The winter storm caused delays and closures across the city on Friday morning.

 Photos by Chancey Bush, The Gazette

Two or more feet of snow were dumped across parts of Colorado on Monday into Tuesday. Here are snow totals for the past 24 hours, as of 8:30 a.m.:

Monument: 13 inches

Black Forest: 10.5 inches

Falcon: 9 inches

Woodland Park: 8.5 inches

Air Force Academy: 6-9.2 inches

Northwest Colorado Springs: 6.4 inches

Southwest Colorado Springs: 6.2 inches

North Colorado Springs: 5 inches

Peterson Air Force Base: 4.4-8 inches

Security: 3.9 inches

Statewide:

Estes Park: 31.7 inches

Meeker Park: 24 inches

Lyons: 23 inches

Boulder: 20.5 inches

Kittredge: 17 inches

Elizabeth: 16 inches

Loveland: 14.5 inches

Fort Collins: 14 inches

Westminster: 10.3 inches

Denver (near Denver International Airport): 7 inches

Click here for the latest traffic conditions around Colorado Springs. Click here for updates from CDOT. You also can find the latest flight information for Colorado Springs Airport by clicking here.

