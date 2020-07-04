The first time I got in a car to teach my son how to drive, he blew through three stop signs without blinking.
“Hey,” I said gently as we came to the fourth. “You notice those red octagons back there?”
“Oh yeah, but you know the rule dad, ‘No cop, no stop.”
“Huh,” I replied, stifling a smile. “You know, that’s not actually a real rule?"
“Didn’t know that dad. Everybody does it, don’t they?”
I feel like journalism is going through a similar kind of driving experience at the moment, plowing right through time-honored standards because, well, if those standards are perceived to be slowing down forward progress of the country, then they must be ignored.
The standard of objectivity is the main one being called into question lately by the protests over George Floyd’s death and how they have been covered. This and other recent killings are so morally outrageous that many journalists say they require a new kind of journalism informed by an ethos that understands the power of structural racism in perpetuating such crimes, in the streets and in newsrooms themselves.
Business cannot continue as usual, they say.
A reporter who used to work for me, Wes Lowery, is one of those leading the charge.
Whatever the ideals behind objectivity might be, Lowery recently wrote, in practice “the mainstream has allowed what it considers objective truth to be decided almost exclusively by white reporters and their mostly white bosses.” (I can't help but note that Wes worked for a Latino managing editor at the time many of his complaints began to take root.)
Wes is suggesting that the long tradition of objectivity should be replaced by a sense of what he calls “moral clarity,” and he’s gotten some support for that view from places like the New York Times.
I respect Wes hugely as a reporter, but this is dangerous to me. My moral clarity may not be your moral clarity, even if we’d like to think there is one clear moral clarity for the world.
Subbing “moral clarity” for real inquiry, even if it is in the service of a good cause, is a way of saying that my personal opinion that something is right, or even a cultural tide of rightness, trump shared standards of rigor and fairness that journalism should adhere to.
We all follow our gut instincts of right and wrong, but there is no shortcut through the compilation of evidence and verification and corroboration.
I asked one of the best editors in the business right now if he thought journalistic objectivity was a relic. He was pretty blunt: you can't have journalism without standards.
"I sure hope we stick to our standards," said Marty Baron, Pulitzer-Prize winning editor of The Washington Post, The Boston Globe and the Miami Herald. "Otherwise, we lose our independence and our authority."
So what about objectivity?
“We call it fairness,” Marty told me. “Fairness means an open-minded pursuit of the truth, a willingness to genuinely listen to all relevant parties and a commitment to thorough research of the facts.”
“It means challenging ourselves to learn as much as we can and ensuring that our reporting is rooted in evidence, expertise and experience," Marty said. "When we have done that, we need to tell the public what we’ve learned honestly, straightforwardly and fearlessly.”
I’d argue that the standard of fairness Marty is talking about is as important to the responsible flow of information as stop signs are to the responsible flow of traffic.
And diverse newsrooms, unquestionably, are essential to pursuing fairness.
To do fairness right "requires a newsroom composed of people with different life experiences and identities,” Marty went on. “Each of us sees things from a different perspective. We benefit from the insights of a diverse newsroom, and we want those insights to be applied to our journalism. The result is stories that we might not otherwise have, written with perspectives that might otherwise go missing. And ideally, all segments of society will see themselves reflected in our coverage. ”
I asked another former colleague, R.B. Brenner, who now teaches at Stanford, if he still taught the old time-honored standards, like objectivity.
“Since I began teaching a decade ago, I've tried to avoid the term objectivity. Why? Because we, as individuals, have biases — conscious and subconscious — that make it difficult, if not impossible, to be purely objective as journalists. However, if you are serious about being a journalist whose work will stand the test of time, I emphasize to students, then you need to do everything possible to be aware of your biases and submerge them in pursuit of the following:
1) Independence — journalism pursued with neither fear nor favor.
2) Accuracy — A devotion to verification of facts and putting those facts in context.
3) Fairness — Not to be confused with "false balance." Let the Golden Rule guide your journalism: If the story was about you, rather than the person or people you're writing about, would you deem it a fair presentation of your side?
4) Serving ordinary people, not the elite — I still believe in the motto: comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable, particularly in fulfilling a role in democracy to be watchdogs of government power."
Let me underline R.B.'s most important point: You must submerge your self. This is the opposite of what many journalists like Wes are suggesting right now, calling instead on journalists to assert what they view as moral truth in their reporting, more activist than journalist.
New York Times columnist Ben Smith recently gave this new kind of journalism a name: resistance journalism. "A kind of resistance journalism has thrived in the age of Donald Trump," he wrote recently. "That if reporters swim ably along with the tides of social media and produce damaging reporting about public figures most disliked by the loudest voices, the old rules of fairness and open-mindedness can seem more like impediments than essential journalistic imperatives."
More like stop signs that you blow by, in other words. (Ironically, the reporter who coined this term is Exhibit A for such shoddy journalism himself. When he was editor of Buzzfeed, he released the controversial "Steel Dossier" about alleged Trump indiscretions without verifying or corroborating the facts of that document, something newspapers like The Washington Post did not do.)
About 100 years ago, Walter Lippmann, a renowned journalist, confronted a similar journalistic crisis of confidence as the one we face today in the age of social media and its proliferation of misinformation and disinformation.
“There is everywhere an increasingly angry disillusionment about the press, a growing sense of being baffled and misled,” he wrote.
He saw an onslaught of news that comes “helter-skelter, in inconceivable confusion” and a public “protected by no rules of evidence.”
Lippmann argued for integrity in our purpose and in our methods. He urged us to toss aside our personal preconceptions and set our sights on conducting as “impartial investigation of the facts as is humanly possible.”
Much like Wes might, he also argued against on-the-one-hand, on-the-other-hand journalism. He believed journalists should follow the facts where they led them, even if those facts contradicted their own beliefs or the accepted wisdom of the status quo.
" "
Funny how these crises of confidence repeat themselves.
Lippman's answer to the crisis of his time became known as a brand new concept in journalism meant to echo the deductive framework of the "scientific method."
It was called "objectivity."