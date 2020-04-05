On Day One of Colorado’s stay-at-home order, Danielle Pike and her husband headed out for their morning walk in Manitou Springs.

Pike had read Gov. Jared Polis’ mandate and knew it included “well-being” exceptions for limited outdoor exercise and recreation, so long as residents used discretion and observed social distancing guidelines.

As the couple walked along Pawnee Avenue, though, a car whipped around the bend. The driver cursed at them through his open window as he passed.

Pike said it took her a minute to realize what they’d done to earn the drive-by invective. This was laid-back, outdoorsy Manitou, and it’s not like they were walking in the middle of the road.

Then it hit her.

“He was mad at us because we were out,” said Pike, who said the experience left her feeling self-conscious and second-guessing her reading of the rules. The walk ended early and she went home, double-checked the fine print, and shared her first post on the social media site Nextdoor, along with a link to the full executive order.

She titled the post: “Stop yelling at your neighbors and educate yourself on CO’s ‘Stay at Home’ order!”

“I don’t really want to be trying to go about my business, and trying to stay healthy and active — in a safe way — and be heckled while doing it,” said Pike, adding that she and her husband have been working from home and doing their part to flatten the curve by only going out for walks and occasional trips to the grocery store.

But when stay-in-place orders rely on individual discretion in drawing the line between public safety and personal well-being, there’s bound to be conflicting opinions, and confusing optics.

“Stay at home is the guidance, unless absolutely necessary,” said Gov. Jared Polis, in a March 27 media update delivered from the Emergency Operations Center in Centennial.

Stay healthy and active, but outdoor recreation, he said, should be done close to where residents live. If it’s basketball, make it one-on-one. If a park or trail seems too crowded, go elsewhere or head back home.

“Err on the side of safety. If you have to ask yourself if something is smart or safe then it’s probably not. So use common sense,” Polis said. “I trust you. We trust you.”

Be aware, though, that your neighbors might not.

As the pandemic rages on, and a majority of states have closed all but essential businesses and directed residents to stay home or “shelter in place,” quarantine vigilantes are doing more than just shaming those they believe are defying mandates meant to slow the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

In the hours after Colorado’s stay-at-home order went into effect March 26, local callers reporting suspected cases of noncompliance jammed the 911 system and threatened the Colorado Springs Police Department’s ability to respond to crimes-in-progress and life-or-death emergencies.

“There’s this desire to call in and say, ‘There are kids playing outside in the street,’ and what we’re running into is they’re calling 911, and we’re discouraging people from doing that,” said city spokeswoman Jamie Fabos. “Ultimately, we’ve been pretty upfront that we are not going to be dispatching police to break up a family on a walk. That’s just not realistic for the number of resources we have.”

Whether a family walk or park visit (or golf game, quick run for groceries, drive-thru coffee or take-out) is in defiance of the order — in spirit, if not letter — is a matter of personal interpretation and risk-assessment, though.

“It’s really just a time of uncertainty and there’s so much stress. Am I going to get it? Am I at high risk? Is my loved one at high risk? Does the person walking next to me in the aisle at the grocery store have it? Oh my God, I breathed the same air. Do I have it now?” said Pike. “At the end of the day, we have a bigger responsibility around all the choices that we’re making, including how we treat each other.”

Mark Mayfield, of the Springs’ Mayfield Counseling Centers, said that the current situation is forcing us to reevaluate more than just our personal priorities, and we won’t come out the same on the other side.

“I think in a lot of ways we’re confronted with what does it mean to be socially responsible now? So there’s a lot of stress around that,” said Mayfield. "This is not easy for any of us, and I think we as a society have not been put into a position like this where we have to be thinking about everybody else, as much as we are. It’s a conundrum and there are a lot of questions being asked about how to do this right.”

Some of the frustrations, and anxiety, stem from the “gray area.” When the only guaranteed outcome comes from 100% quarantine, what is acceptably "safe," and what's not?

What's supporting your community, and the businesses struggling to survive the shutdown, and what's putting it, and yourself, at risk?

Going for coffee is now an existential question.

“It’s, are we putting ourselves above society or society above ourselves right now? It's something we really haven't had to ask ourselves before. And there’s no clean answer," Mayfield said.

He's been meeting with clients virtually and taking calls, from home, for the last three weeks. As of last week, he'd only ventured out twice, for gas and a store run. To reduce wild cards even more, he’s the only family member who goes.

“But I’m still going out and going for a walk, and going to the mail, we live kind of in a rural area so it’s a little bit easier to get out and not see anybody,” he said. “My girls went with me for a walk, we saw somebody coming down the road, we said, ‘OK, girls walk on the grass, give ‘em 6 feet. We still said ‘Hi, how you doing,’ and that kind of stuff, because we wanted to be respectful.”

If a business defies the shutdown order, there’s a clear process to pursue, said Fabos, citing the recent cease-and-desist order issued against some Hobby Lobby stores.

That’s not so much the case for individuals.

“We’ve never had an order that you have to stay 6 feet apart from each other when you’re outside, so there’s not a process really to cite people for that,” she said. “I do think that if somebody was flagrantly violating the order there could be criminal penalties, but we certainly hope we would never have to get there.”

Residents who see activities or gatherings they believe are in defiance of the order can contact El Paso County Public Health at 719-578-3167, or file a report with the Attorney General's Office at covid19@coag.gov.

“They can certainly educate themselves and, and say ‘Hey,’ to the neighbor next door, 'Hey, maybe your kids shouldn’t be playing in such big groups,'" she said. "It’s really more about education than enforcement."

Residents should also not call 911 if they see uncovered faces, even though Polis has said that all Coloradans should wear nonmedical masks outside the home.

“There is no need to report at all. While we hope our residents will understand the gravity of this situation and act responsibly, the governor's recommendation is not a law, so there is no need nor any process to report those who choose not to wear a mask,” Fabos said.

Pike said that the responses to her Nextdoor post were almost all encouraging, and from people who agreed that the order — headline, versus fine print — came off as confusing.

"There was one guy who told me I should walk on my treadmill ... that I don't have," she said.

She also said that though her knee-jerk reaction to the incident was anger, she quickly cooled down.

"I’m sure that guy who whipped past us and got so pissed off, he’s probably mad because he's got to go to his essential job and you know … deal with all that, and I get that," she said. "I hope he’s OK, but definitely don’t agree with how he handled it."