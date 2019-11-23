Thanksgiving is a good time of year to step back and remember that there is widespread good news amid the bad to be thankful for in our city and our world.
Much of our effort in the media is focused on where things are going wrong, what needs to be fixed, and that focus is usually on specific events, not how the overall picture is changing, or getting better. Our publisher, Chris Reen, observed recently that we've had a lot of tough stories in the paper lately, about our mental health crisis, problems at the Olympic Committee, at the Air Force Academy, at El Paso County jail. "Let's not lose sight of the good things happening around the city as well," he reminded.
The fact is, in both Colorado Springs and the world, the good news far outstrips the bad. That positive news often happens slowly, incrementally, and doesn't usually generate specific, alarming events that make headlines the way bad news does.
But good news is our job, too. I was struck, for example, by the news this week that the unemployment rate in Colorado hit a historic low of 2.6 percent. That means there are more jobs available in our state for people looking for them than there have ever been, at a time when our population is also the highest it has ever been. Let's not take this milestone for granted in the white noise of bad news around us. This is an achievement that cuts across all classes and income levels.
Providing jobs, in fact, may be more important than anything else we do as a community, because so many other things are dependent on them. I've always liked how the full-employment speech in the movie "Dave" captures the root importance of work to our dignity. "Have you ever seen the look on somebody's face when they finally get a job?" President Kevin Kline asks. "They look like they could fly. It's not about the paycheck, it's about respect, it's about looking in the mirror and knowing you've done something valuable with your day. If one person can start to feel that way, and then another person and another person, then pretty soon all these other problems we're facing may not seem so impossible."
Colorado's economy in recent years has been among the best in the country. What that means is opportunity here is better than anywhere else, and because many people are moving West, economists think much of the future of the country will be written right here in our state.
A reminder that U.S. News And World Report named Colorado Springs the most desirable place to live in the country in 2018-2019. Brookings Institution in 2018 reported that we were the fastest growing city in the country for millennials.
Much of the hard work of the folks behind City for Champions is coming to fruition in the next couple years, and the whole city has a right to be excited about it. We'll have a new Olympic Museum opening next year; ground will be broken on the new Air Force Academy Visitors Center; the Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center will open its doors; and work will get underway on a new downtown sports arena. A new Children's Hospital just opened; the new Summit House atop Pikes Peak should be completed in the coming year, and Colorado College will have a new arena for its hockey team and all kinds of other sports events.
Good things are happening in our southeast quadrant as well, which has been an area often left behind when the rest of the city is rising. Investments and grants poured into the southeast in 2018 and 2019, including a $350,000 grant over seven years from El Pomar in support of the RISE coalition of more than 30 public, private, nonprofit and community agencies . The community has its own newspaper now and grant money is being used to create a neighborhood Hub to bring affordable housing, small businesses and economic development. The city is investing $45 million for infrastructure, stormwater improvements and community development. Public safety is getting a boost through the new Transforming Safety pilot program in the southeast.
It's not just our own little corner of the world that's getting better. We Americans often don't realize how much the wider world is improving around us, much of it thanks to our global leadership over decades, our economic example and investments and institutions we help put in place after World War II.
Thanksgiving is a good time to celebrate those improvements.
In 1980, nearly half the world lived in “extreme poverty.” In 2018, the proportion of people in extreme poverty fell to 8.6% and was expected to drop further this year, according to Our World in Data, a website that tracks the evolution of human welfare over the last few centuries. That's an astonishing drop in one generation. Every day, some 200,000 people around the world are lifted above the $2-a-day poverty line.
Every day, more than 300,000 people also get access to electricity and clean water for the first time.
As recently as 1993, most people lived in autocratic states; as of today, about half of the human population is living in a democracy, the most in history. If China was a democracy, the number would be over 90%.
Conflict is actually on decline around the world as well, according to Our World in Data. For the first time ever, there has been no war or conflict in Western Europe in about three generations.
Lifespans have doubled or more since the 1800s, when most people could expect to live until about age 35, and the increases are still happening. Female and male life expectancy both increased by more than six years between 1990 and 2016, and the gains were biggest in poor countries in Africa and Asia.
Child mortality has fallen by more than half since 1990.
Maternal mortality declined by 43% between 1990 and 2015, according to the World Health Organization.
A recent article by Greg Ip of the Wall Street Journal put it this way: "The problems the world faces are far smaller than those it has already overcome and can be solved the same way: not by betting on miracles, but by patiently applying knowledge and tools we already possess."
Here's to the good news then. It may not be as dramatic or surprising or galvanizing as the bad news that grabs our attention every day and overtakes our emotions. But folks, the majority of the news really is good despite our present and personal woes, and, in recent years, the march of good news locally and globally has been relentless.