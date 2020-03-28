On a Sunday night this month, John Henderson was feeling down. This is understandable. He lives in Rome, The Eternal City, filled with sensational food and ancient wonders, but Rome, alas, is under siege by the coronavirus pandemic.

Close to 10,000 Italians have died from the virus. Streets are empty and quiet, save for the sound of ambulance sirens racing coronavirus victims to overcrowded hospitals.

Henderson stepped on the balcony of his apartment in central Rome for a brief escape. As he looked around his neighborhood, two miles from the Circus Maximus arena where chariots once raced, he saw neighbors standing on balconies. Many held cellphones or candles. On a dark night in a stricken country, lights were everywhere.

“It looked like stars had descended on Rome,” Henderson writes in his Dog-Eared Passport blog.

Henderson lived 23 years in Colorado, where he worked as a sports writer for The Denver Post, but his heart yearned for Rome. I remember a summer night years ago spent sitting with John at a restaurant in downtown Colorado Springs, where we ate margherita pizza. John was happy.

“This tastes like the pizza in Italy!” he said.

During his years in Colorado, John wanted to live in Rome, which might rank as the world’s best walking city. It’s a wonderland filled with cafes, where Italians drink espresso or wine while visiting loud and laughing. Rome is among rare cities in the world — Mexico City, Moscow, Prague, Budapest — where past and present mingle gracefully and powerfully.

John got his wish. He retired, moved to Rome and embarked on rejoicing at his good fortune. Each time I’ve seen him in the past few years, he raves of the good life.

That was yesterday.

Today, John is isolated in his apartment after the mass order of Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte. Think Gov. Jared Polis has made strong moves to halt the march of coronavirus? Conte ordered, under threat of fine, every Italian to remain in their home unless they require food, face a dire emergency or work in an essential business.

After Conte’s order, 250,000 out-of-their-house Italians have been questioned. Since March 12, 53,000 have been cited for violating the at-home order.

Henderson supports Conte’s move, strong as it is.

“It wasn't a decision,” John says by email of his isolation. “It was a mandate. We have no choice. … I don't trust this virus and I’m doing exactly what the government tells me to do. But I'm lucky. I'm retired. I'm financially independent, although admittedly I'm less independent with the market tanking. But I haven't lost my job. I haven't lost my business. I'm not worried about paying rent. I'm OK.”

We live in strange, contentious times in the United States and coronavirus only made our nation stranger and more contentious. Some of our neighbors embrace stay at home orders. Other neighbors believe their rights have been violated and demand lighter restriction. President Donald J. Trump has suggested easing stay-home orders in time to pack houses of worship for Easter.

Italians have seen the full terrifying might of coronavirus. In Rome, skeptics are rare.

“Stay home. Stay Home. STAY. HOME,” Henderson says to Americans. “Italy has done a pretty good job — with some exceptions — of adhering to the prime minister's three-week lockdown. Thus, the virus seems to be weakening. On March 9, when the lockdown began, the number of new cases in Italy was 24% of the previous day's total. It has been in single digits the last four days. … At least the Italian government has the right idea. Urging people to return to work, as Trump is doing at the height of a pandemic, will absolutely skyrocket the U.S. death rate.”

Rome newspaper Il Messaggero called coronavirus “the invisible monster.” It’s the best description I’ve heard of the pandemic that shakes us all.

Marina, John’s longtime girlfriend, lives four miles from his apartment. He hasn’t seen her since March 8 and will not see her until at least April 4. They want to make sure they are free of coronavirus.

Until then, John waits alone for safe days.

He urges Americans to do the same.