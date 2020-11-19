Not only is In-N-Out Burger opening its first restaurants Friday in Colorado Springs and Aurora, but it's now selling Colorado T-shirts on its website -- https://shop.in-n-out.com/t-shirts.html. The chain typically adds a new shirt when it expands to a new market.
The all-black shirt carries an "In-N-Out Burger Colorado" logo on the front, with In-N-Out's famous yellow arrow and a cursive "Colorado." On the back is a multifaceted colorful Colorado landscape of aspen and evergreen trees, a gently flowing stream, snow capped mountains and a yellow, orange and purple sunset. Oh, and there's a roadside In-N-Out Burger sign, too.
The T-shirt sells for $15.95 in adult sizes and $11.95 for youth sizes.