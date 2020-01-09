In-N-Out has plans for yet another Colorado location.
It will be located at 150 S. Wadworth in Lakewood. The site plan is the first document submitted and is currently under review by the city of Lakewood, according to a report from 9News.
This is the second In-N-Out location to be revealed in the past month. In late December the city of Aurora announced that In-N-Out Burger will be coming to the city in 2020 in a video posted on Twitter.
In-N-Out's first Colorado location will be in north Colorado Springs, where a distribution center and a restaurant will be built.
Other planned Colorado In-N-Out locations include Lone Tree and Fort Collins.