Advocates for the greenback cutthroat trout kicked off 2019 with more than $150,000 in their pockets to improve the threatened and endemic species’ habitat in El Paso County.
“For our city, we’re really proud to have this very rare species because it’s something the city can stand behind,” said Tilah Larson, the senior analyst for the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department. “We take pride in that we go to extensive efforts to protect the population.”
The funding comes from a $52,725 grant given to the city by Great Outdoors Colorado and $75,000 Colorado Parks and Wildlife received from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The former was GOCO’s top priority of the five approved habitat restoration applications, said Chris Yuan Farrell, GOCO’s senior program officer for stewardship and trails.
“When you’re talking about the state fish, and that area being the only stretch of stream in the world where the fish is naturally spawning and is genetically pure, it’s a no-brainer to put resources to creating better habitat,” he said.
Both will be to used in the ¾-mile stretch of Bear Creek owned by the city that parallels High Drive about a mile uphill from the old caretaker’s house, and will fund the design and implementation of stream stabilization work.
That includes restoring stream pools used for spawning, removing existing sediment and planting riparian vegetation to facilitate water flow, Larson said.
This portion of High Drive is the most heavily impacted portion of Bear Creek, said Josh Nehring, senior aquatic biologist for CPW.
“The fish in that region are a lot smaller than those in other portions of the creek,” he said. “We think that mainly relates to the depth of the pools. Typically with deeper pools, bigger fish can grow. So that portion could use some help with development of deeper pools and ability to move that sedimentation.”
GOCO also granted the county $21,000 in Youth Corps funding to complete trail work in the Pineries Open Space in Black Forest. A master plan for the 1,067-acre open space was proposed following the Black Forest fire, which charred about 90 percent of the park.
“This type of work is something GOCO sees as really generating that next generation of stewards in Colorado,” Yuan-Farrell said. “For folks that didn’t grow up here, it’s an opportunity to really get a sense of what it means to be Coloradan in the outdoors. Our outdoor resources define who we are and for many as individuals.”
“To invest in our natural resources is to show value for that,” he said.