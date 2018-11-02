AURORA - A juvenile is in custody and police have recovered a weapon following a report of a possibly armed person at Rangeview High School on Friday morning.
Aurora police said no one was injured and no shots were fired. Officers distributed a photo of a suspect in the case and said someone had been taken into custody a short time later.
Rangeview High School was placed on lockdown, and students who were outside of the building at the time were escorted by Aurora officers to the nearby King Soopers at East Iliff Avenue and South Buckley Road. This is where parents were also told to meet their children.