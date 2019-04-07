Police say five people are in custody following a weekend-long crime spree that culminated in a chase in the streets and sewers near the Citadel Mall.
CSPD spokesperson Lt. Howard Black says the suspects were involved in a series of robberies and carjackings starting Friday night into early Sunday morning. Police got a break in the case Sunday when an officer spotted a vehicle linked to the crimes. A car chase followed, which turned into two separate foot pursuits with multiple suspects.
The police department sent an alert just before 7 a.m. Sunday morning urging people in the area of Platte and Chelton to stay inside while officers searched the area:
"You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all-clear message when appropriate. Officers are looking for two males and one female wearing dark colored clothing. They are considered armed and dangerous. Police K9 units will be deploying dogs in the area."
