A new federal office that will oversee the cleanup of hard-rock mines is opening in Lakewood in an effort to bring officials that oversee the work closer to the communities facing environmental pollution from mining.
An environmental advocate dismissed the agency's action as inadequate for the enormous problems associated with contamination from old mines.
Environmental Protection Agency officials on Wednesday announced the creation of the Office of Mountains, Deserts and Plains at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry in Colorado Springs and its intent to help accelerate work on Superfund mine cleanups while maintaining quality.
"America went through World War I, the Roaring Twenties, the Great Depression and fought and won World War II more quickly than we have managed to cleanup some of these sites, that's a problem," EPA Associate Deputy Administrator Doug Benevento said.
Colorado has several high-profile Superfund mine cleanup sites that would fall under the supervision of the new office, including the Bonita Peak Mining District in southwest Colorado that was formed after the EPA released 3 million gallons of water contaminated with mine waste from the Gold King Mine into the Animas River in 2015.
The new office of about five to nine people will have some decision-making power typically relegated to Washington, D.C., and will work closely with officials in the agency's existing regional offices and communities near historical mining sites, Benevento said. The agency will not be adding positions to run the office, he said.
The office will also help ensure that nonprofits interested in helping with mine cleanup find a partner with the agency, not an adversary, he said.
Innovation and technology will also be priority for the new office and the staff will help ensure that techniques working well in one region of the West are transferred to other areas where it is applicable, Benevento said.
One of the innovations highlighted by EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler in an opinion piece published in The Gazette is the re-mining of tailings piles and reopening of abandoned mines while remediation is ongoing.
"Such efforts support the Trump administration’s priority of domestic critical mineral development while addressing some of the country’s most serious environmental cleanup needs," he wrote.
El Paso County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf lauded the new office Wednesday, particularly because the Cresson Mine, a gold mine between Cripple Creek and Victor is still operating and will need to be successfully closed and reclaimed someday. The new office will be nearby to oversee that the work is done right.
"I think we'll see a lot of success from it," he said of the office.
Jeremy Nichols, a program director with the environmental advocacy group WildEarth Guardians, questioned the creation of such a small office to tackle the enormous problem of hard-rock mines sites across the West.
"This reeks of politics," he said.
A small office may not have the ability to effectively regulate industry and could result in giving mining companies more power, he said. A slow cautious approach to remediation, not acceleration, is often appropriate when working on highly contaminated sites, he said.
"These processes need to take time they need to be thoroughly vetted and reviewed," he said.