President Donald Trump has released a new hospital video in which he says he’s starting to feel better and hopes to “be back soon.”
But he says that “I feel much better now” and that “We’re working hard to get me all the way back.”
October 3, 2020
Trump appears to be in good spirits as he says he’s fighting for the millions of people who have had the virus across the world.
He said that, while he could have stayed locked in the White House to protect himself from the virus, as president he couldn’t be “locked up in a room upstairs.”
He also thanks the doctors and nurses treating him as well as well as the world leaders and Americans who have sent their well wishes.