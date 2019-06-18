Vermillion.jpg
Police announced Tuesday that William Vermillion will be charged on suspicion of felonies linked to human trafficking. Photo via the Department of Corrections. 
William Vermillion, already in prison, will be served with an arrest warrant there on suspicion of human trafficking felonies, Colorado Springs police announced Tuesday. 

An investigation by the Vice and Human Trafficking Unit found that Vermillion allegedly solicited a child for prostitution, pandered a child, contributed to the delinquency of a minor and kept a place of child prostitution last summer.

Vermillion is in the Rifle Correctional Facility on charges related to identity theft and forgery. 

Police also announced that Lawson Nall pleaded guilty June 12 to attempted pimping. He is to be sentenced in August.

